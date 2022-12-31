Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. The Flood Watch for these areas has been replace with a flood advisory valid until Sunday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 12 to 18 inches above 5000 feet. Locally higher amounts are possible in the more prolonged bands of snow. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&