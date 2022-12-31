For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) hosted a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday evening.
The RSIC was able to host this important sobriety event for the entire community.
Officials say the RSIC community members wer eager to return to the NYE sobriety dance circle and the community’s heartbeat: the drum, which carries the prayers of dancers and singers.
With the cancellation of powwows the last 2 years, it caused a huge hit to health and cultural well-being to many.
Indigenous people gather for powwows throughout North America to connect with other nations; sell handmade crafts, crafting materials and traditional foods; pray, sing and dance; and pass cultural practices from one generation to the next.
The RSIC New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow began in the early 2000’s. The RSIC community was experiencing an increase in drug abuse and a committee was formed, the Drug Elimination Task Force (DETF).
The DETF provided work programs for the various RSIC government departments. One of these programs became a notable community event, the Annual New Year’s Eve Pow-Wow: A Sobriety Celebration.
The idea behind the creation of the New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow is to honor all in attendance and not make it a competition powwow. It’s more of a traditional powwow. Where everyone is fed a meal (made by several community members) and all dancers receive a gift for participating. Traditional powwows are not competition.
Traditionally, Native Americans acknowledge the New Year 2 weeks before the modern day January 1st celebration; through the sun, mountains & stars. The old ones used astronomical observations to create calendars and the passing of time. Ceremonies, songs and prayers are held to honor the universe, as we are all connected!
The Annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow doesn’t forget these teachings and honors the dancing, prayers and songs to heal our nations and continue to provide a sober, safe and fun event on the biggest drinking holiday of the year!
Powwows gather people from all walks of life and everyone was invited to participate, inclusive of our non-native community.