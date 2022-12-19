As impressive crowds pass through Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) this holiday season, airport staff is working around the clock to make the travel experience festive, stress-free, and safe.
RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
The busiest days estimated to be Dec. 23,26,30 and Jan. 2.
Officials recommend travelers to plan for the high passenger traffic accordingly with the following travel tips:
• Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure.
• Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for construction and overflow lot signage.
•Take advantage of the Free Waiting Lot, located just minutes from the airport, when waiting for travelers. Enter the giveaway by scanning the QR code on the banner at the Free Waiting Lot for a chance to win free flights. The giveaway is open now through Dec. 31.
• Visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and flight status updates.
• Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to unwrap them for inspection.
Arriving early means a chance to visit some of the festive experiences at the airport like the New Year’s Resolution Wall, Paws 4 Passengers therapy dogs and Sounds of the Season performances.
• New Year’s Resolution Wall - passengers can share their resolutions for 2023 from December 27 – January 4.
• Paws 4 Passengers - teams are scheduled December 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27 to bring smiles and calm to airport guests.
•Sounds of the Season – performance by Squeek Steele scheduled Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and cellist Teagan Serink scheduled Dec. 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.