Plane crashes is an event most people don't wish to happen.
However, if one were to occur, in this situation, it's better to be over prepared than it is to be under prepared.
Today near the airport, first responders were trained in the event a tragic mass casualty plane crash were to occur.
The drill had a lot of moving parts, as multiple agencies took place in the realistic simulation. It felt intense as some were bleeding, getting stretched out, and crying for help, so it got as real as it could get without actually being the real deal.
"We treat this just like the real incident," said Cris Jensen, Chief Operations and Public Safety Officer for Reno-Tahoe Interational Airport. "So, we have a simulated aircraft incident, we have victims."
For the simulation they used school buses to represent the airplanes, with many volunteers playing the role as victims, with over 100 being local students.
The victims were asked to act just like they would in a real situation, to make the training as accurate as possible.
Reno-Tahoe Airport Fire Department was the first to arrive on scene, then the other agencies started to pour in.
This event put all agencies to the test as they all have to work together, which they often don't do.
"Because you can have all your own policies and emergency operation plans, but unless we train together and network and actually know who you are going to be working with and do events like this," said Andrew Ancho, Division Chief for Emergency Management for City of Reno. "It really sets yourself up for failure if you're not practicing."
"It's so important because the first time that you see people, you're going to work with should not be a real event it should be in a training or in an exercise just like this," said Brian Taylor, Emergency Manager for REMSA Health.
These mass casualty drills happen every three years, however with every year they have a smaller tabletop drill.
After the drill, we got the chance to talk with REMSA about how they rated their performance.
"So today there was some opportunities for improvement there was some really good lessons learned they were also some very good cooperation and enacting of the plans," Taylor said.
REMSA emphasize that this training is especially important to those who are new first responders, as it is a valuable experience, they can take from it.
Other agencies also think this training is essential so they can make mistakes in the drill and fix them, so they don't happen during a real tragedy.