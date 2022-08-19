Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY.
Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
“It is inspiring to welcome today’s travelers to Reno Tahoe, where our destination partners are tirelessly working to elevate the guest experience,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “These record-setting years contribute greatly to the overall health and economic well-being of the regional tourism industry.”
Reno Tahoe maintains 6.625% of Taxable Room Revenue for its operational budget, incorporating sales, marketing, promotions and facilities management. The $55.8 million increase in Taxable Room Revenue, from FY 2018-2019 to FY 2021-2022, represented a $3.2 million increase to Reno Tahoe’s overall operational budget; monies used for capital improvements, as well as additional sales and marketing programs designed to bring visitors to Northern Nevada.
In FY 2021-2022, Taxable Room Revenue in Washoe County was up 13.9%, from $401,157,231 to $457,010,853, compared to FY 2018-2019. Cash Occupied Rooms were down 7.2%, from 3,472,202 to 3,220,907, over the same time period, and Average Daily Rates (ADR) increased 22.8%, from $115.53 to $141.89. Due to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown of Reno Tahoe’s major resort hotels, Reno Tahoe is emphasizing statistical comparisons to 2019.
In FY 2021-2022, these monthly room tax revenue records were set for the months of:
Previous Monthly Records
July $53,830,709 (2019 - $41,432,593)
October $35,235,666 (2019 - $31,825,308)
November $28,705,559 (2019 - $26,001,367)
December $32,088,533 (2018 - $29,774,489)
February $31,286,558 (2020 - $31,144,994)
March $35,427,078 (2019 - $30,258,098)
April $39,677,765 (2021 - $32,406,826)
May $38,117,814 (2019 - $34,884,475)
June $47,560,295 (2021 - $45,317,551)