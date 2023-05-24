Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno Orvis School of Nursing have announced the establishment of the Gerald "Jerry" Smith Academic Practice Partnership to provide funding for up to 24 Orvis School of Nursing students per year.
The partnership and newly established fund with the Renown Foundation will assist in creating a sustainable nursing workforce in northern Nevada for years to come.
Additionally, the University of Nevada, Reno Orvis School of Nursing announced it's merging the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
This merger will grow the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program from 72 students to 96 students admitted twice per year.
The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will now admit a total of 192 students in the program each year.