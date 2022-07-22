Employment in Nevada continues its growing trend in June 2022, adding 7,600 jobs over the month. The education and health industry added 2,700 jobs, followed by professional and business services with 2,400 jobs.
The level of recovery among the eleven super sectors at the state level, has seen five industries surpassing their employment peaks: Manufacturing has recovered at 109.5 percent, trade, transportation and utilities with a recovery of 109.8 percent, financial activities at 108.0 percent, and education and health services at 105.2 percent. Leisure and hospitality stand at 90.7 percent recovery of its peak. Total nonfarm employment as of June 2022 stands at a 100.2 percent now above its pre-pandemic peak.
The unemployment rate in Nevada saw a decrease from 4.9 percent in May to 4.7 percent in June when seasonally adjusted. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate saw an increase as well at 5.1 percent from 4.7 percent in May.
Two out of the three of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) had employment growth during the month of May. Las Vegas employment increased by 5,400, for a growth rate of 0.5 percent, and Reno employment had an increase of 1,100 jobs, or a 0.4 percent growth rate. Carson City employment was unchanged since May.
Employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic and is now at a new all-time high of 1,452,600 (+3,000 over previous peak), up 90,400 since June 2021, an annual increase of 6.6%.
Additional labor market information can be found on their website here: Home (nevadaworkforce.com)