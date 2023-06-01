Thursday morning the arson team with Reno Fire Department brought their arson dog, Boston to West Street Plaza to inform the public about fire prevention.
The fire department says they wanted talk to the public about arson awareness and what they can do to help investigators catch arsonists by staying alert.
"It's the intent of the fire that we really care about. If somebody tries to intentionally start a fire, we want to make sure that the public pays attention to that and they let us know about it and bring it to our attention. We have a very robust investigation team,” says John Beck, Captain, Reno Fire Department.
Beck encourages the public to protect themselves from potential exposures and vulnerability around their homes.
He says Ring cameras are also very useful tool that have helped the fire department catch arsonists in the past.