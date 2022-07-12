Emergency crews responded to a car fire on I-580 north near Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
According to officials, a Waste Management Truck blew a tire which led to the driver losing control and going through a concrete barrier.
The truck then rolled over and caught on fire.
A Reno Fire Department Brush unit was able to knock down the fire in a short amount of time.
The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.