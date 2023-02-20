After three years of construction, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new learning center in Yerington.
Officials say The E. L. Wiegand Early Learning Center will serve infants through preschoolers, adding much-needed licensed childcare spots to the valley.
The building is already at capacity and will have 52 of Yerington’s youngest.
Speakers at the event included Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley CEO Travis Crowder, board president Victor Parker and Kelly Crowder, the director of early learning.
For more information, you can visit their website here Widget (bgcmasonvalley.org)