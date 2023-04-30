U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) recently helped introduce the bipartisan Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act to expedite the visa process for children of Filipino World War II veterans.
The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to exempt the sons and daughters of Filipino World II veterans who were naturalized from global limits.
Nevada is home to one of the largest Filipino-American communities in the United States.
“Filipino soldiers served alongside U.S. servicemembers during World War II with bravery and courage, and we should be honoring their service by reuniting them with their families,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to help introduce bipartisan legislation to do just that, and ensure these heroes can be with their loved ones. I am committed to ensuring our country looks after our veterans with respect and compassion.”
More than 260,000 Filipino soldiers fought under the American flag in World War II. Despite their service, Congress passed the Rescission Acts of 1946, which made Filipinos ineligible for benefits granted to other World War II veterans, including the ability for their children to be granted citizenship or residency status in the United States.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)