The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to begin construction on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Beckwourth Drive on Monday, March 7, 2022.
The traffic signal will be activated when construction is complete in the summer of 2022.
RTC says this intersection has seen an increase in traffic and was determined to warrant a traffic signal to help improve safety and decrease the overall traffic congestion in the intersection.
Drivers can anticipate minor lane and shoulder closures, with detours possible, as part of the traffic signal installation process.
Crews will be working during Washoe County School District’s spring break to expedite impactful construction operations while schools are closed.
This project represents a $1 million investment in our community and is funded with RTC Fuel Tax funds.
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County assisted in this report.)