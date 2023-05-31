Sand Harbor faces hiring shortage, potential park closures

Weather Alert

...Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Continue this Evening... * Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening across the western NV Basin and Range, affecting I-80 and Highway 50 east of Reno-Carson City as well as Highway 95 north of Hawthorne. Storms have ended across the Reno-Carson City area as well as the Tahoe Basin with storms across northeast CA along Highway 395 becoming more isolated. * Hazards include very heavy rain, lightning, small hail and wind gusts to 40 mph. Be prepared for greatly reduced visibility and significant ponding of water on area highways. Head indoors if you hear thunder. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.