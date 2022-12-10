Santa, his elves, Mrs. Claus and a parade of 20 aircraft brought Christmas joy to 25 Children’s Cabinet families Saturday during a unique holiday event called Operation Santa Claus.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a Nevada Air National Guard C-130 where other aircraft taxied as one large squadron to a hangar at Atlantic Aviation on the airport’s east side.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted by Children’s Cabinet families, volunteers and supporters.
Operation Santa Claus, now in its 8th year, is a collaborative effort between Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) and Reno-Tahoe Aviation Group with the support of Atlantic Aviation and numerous local businesses and individuals to make Christmas magical for families who wouldn’t otherwise have the resources to celebrate the holidays.