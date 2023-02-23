School delays for February 23

Washoe County School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay.

Truckee Meadows Community College will open at 10 a.m.

Little Learners Preschool is on a 2-hour delay.

St. Albert the Great School and St. Albert the Great Child Development Center is on a 2-hour delay.

Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada is on a 2-hour delay.

Newton Learning Center is on a 2-hour delay.

Excel Christian School is on 2-hour delay.

St John's Childrens Center will be on a 2-hour delay.

