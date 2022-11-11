The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 16-year-old who police say walked away from her home in Nevada City earlier this week.
Police say Trinity Backus walked away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday, November 9 at around 10:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and has red hair.
If you see her or have any information on her location, please call 9-1-1 or Nevada County's non-emergency dispatch center at 530-265-7880.