Due to wet conditions from the prolonged series of storms this year, the seasonal closure of dirt roads, and motorized trails has been extended through April 30 on the Eldorado National Forest under Forest Order 03-23-04.
Using motorized vehicles on dirt roads and trails when soil moisture is high can cause damage to roadbeds from rutting, and impaired water quality from excess erosion.
A minimum three-month closure period from January 1 through March 31 was designated for the core part of the wet season in the Eldorado National Forest Travel Management Plan. This plan also allows the seasonal dirt road closure to start earlier or be extended based on actual conditions in a given year.
“The snowpack of the winter of 2023 is near record amounts only exceeded by the winter of 1952-53. This has left many Eldorado National Forest roads buried under several feet of snow. The closure extension is needed to avoid impacts to the road and trail system as well as our watersheds,” said Forest Supervisor Joe Stout.
Roads and trails subject to seasonal closure are marked with a "Seasonal Designation" on the current Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) that is available free of charge at forest offices and on the forest website at: Eldorado - Maps & Publications (usda.gov)
The seasonal closure does not affect routes in the Rock Creek Area near Georgetown, which has its own wet weather route closure process.
For more information, contact our Visitor Services team from 8:00 am - 4:30 pm Monday through Friday:
- Forest Supervisor's Office - 530-303-2412
- Placerville and Pacific Ranger Districts - 530-644-2324
- Amador Ranger District - 209-259-3774
- Georgetown Ranger District- 530-333-4312