Weather Alert

...Hot with Thunderstorms from Wednesday into the Weekend... Heat: * A warming trend is expected this week, and while it will be hot, it isn't too unusual for mid-June. Highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. * Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle. Thunderstorms: * An increase in thunderstorm chances is expected each afternoon into the weekend. There is a low chance (5-10%) for cumulus buildups and isolated thunderstorms along the Eastern Sierra this afternoon and evening. The thunderstorm threat migrates northward into western Nevada, the Sierra, and northeast California Wednesday (15-20% chance) and Thursday (20-40% chance). Isolated chances will continue into the weekend. * Hazards with these thunderstorms will include lightning with new fire starts possible, gusty/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn scars, small hail, and rapid temperature drops. * Stay aware of weather conditions each afternoon through this weekend, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Take note of vertically developing clouds, and make the call to end your activity early and get indoors. If you hear thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then you're already too late for taking shelter. Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. Breezes: * Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up Wednesday through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create locally critical fire weather conditions during this time period.