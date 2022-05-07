Senator Cortez Masto Hosts Roundtable With Latino Small Businesses
Bob Deiters

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined Latino small businesses at a roundtable discussion. It was held as National Small Business Week comes to an end.

Many small businesses within Washoe County's Latino community were highlighted.

Senator Cortez Masto unveiled her Spanish language Small Business Guide that's aimed at helping Latino small businesses with federal resources. She also talked about funds from the American Rescue Plan that were secured to help those businesses recover after being affected by the pandemic.

Here is the list of everyone who attended:

Eduardo Gómez, Owner of Cielito Lindo

Concepción Gómez, Owner of Creaciones Vevi’s

Pedro Gutiérrez, Owner of El Sol de Nevada & Antojitos Doña Chona

Marío de la Rosa, Owner of Latino Arte & Culture

Offir Murillo, Real Estate with Chase International

Efrén Valdez-Chaidez, Owner of Paletería del Ángel

Beatriz Uribe, Owner of Tu Red Enlace Magazine

Mauricio and Benjamín Muñoz, Co-owners of Antojitos Colibrí

Vilma Rosas, Owner of La Milagrosa

Jorge Serrano, Owner of High Sierra Insurance, LLC

Ivet Contreras, Owner of IC Media Strategy

Noé Martínez, Owner of The Yard Guys

Lino Ortega, Owner of Mundo Latino

Merced and Maria Pérez, Co-owners of Panadería las Palomas