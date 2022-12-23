U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced passage of two of her bills to extend protections for Nevada’s desert terminal lakes and heritage areas are headed to the president’s desk for signature after passing the House of Representatives.
“Protecting Nevada’s natural and cultural resources is critical,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll keep working to maintain our state’s unique sites.”
Senator Cortez Masto passed her legislation to extend-the authorization for the Desert Terminal Lakes program, which helps maintain unique desert terminal lakes in Nevada including Pyramid, Summit, and Walker Lakes.
This bill ensures critical conservation work in Nevada can continue as the program was set to expire in 2023.
She also successfully pushed for the bipartisan National Heritage Area Act to include her Great Basin National Heritage Area and Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area Extension Act tocontinue to conserve and promote the natural cultural, historic, and recreational resources within the Great Bain National Heritage Area in Nevada.