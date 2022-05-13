On Friday, U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that Nevada is set to receive more than $48 million in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to increase access to affordable housing.
“As housing prices continue to rise, Senator Cortez Masto and I are working hard to lower costs and secure more funding to increase quality, affordable housing for Nevadans,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive $48 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to make a real impact in helping families find an affordable place to call home.”
Both Nevada senators also secured $1 million in Community Project Funding for affordable housing and new business developments in Clark County.
“Every Nevada family deserves a safe, affordable place to live, and I’ve pushed to ensure that our state is getting the resources it needs to lower costs for families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These grants are just a small portion of the funding Senator Rosen and I have been able to deliver to help improve access to affordable housing across the Silver State.”
A full breakdown of funding can be found below:
- Nevada (Statewide) - $14,859,319
- Clark County - $13,352,479
- Las Vegas - $11,361,806
- Henderson - $2,239,376
- North Las Vegas - $2,026,271
- Reno - $3,831,821
- Sparks - $652,970
Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto have been actively working at the federal level in an effort to lower housing costs and increase the availability of affordable housing for Nevadans. Senator Rosen, joined by Senator Cortez Masto, led the efforts to secure $166 million in the bipartisan government funding bill for NeighborWorks to increase the availability of affordable housing.