Seniors In Service hosted their 8th annual 'Pirates, Pins, and Pints' bowling fundraiser event at the Wild Island Coconut Bowl in Sparks Sunday afternoon.
The organization helps place senior volunteers with causes around the community - to contribute to different parts of northern Nevada.
Each year, their senior volunteers deliver more than 135,000 hours of service assisting seniors and children in our community.
Proceeds from the event went to benefit the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs of Seniors in Service.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: Seniors In Service - Nevada | (seniorsinservicenevada.org)