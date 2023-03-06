Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam has released the 2022 State of the Sheriff’s Office report.
The report provides a comprehensive look at the efforts of the WCSO over the last year, including performance metrics, results from the advancement of intelligence-based policing, community engagement, volunteerism, and outreach programs, and year-end highlights from the Detention, Operations, and Administration Bureau.
“The members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, both civilian and commissioned, strive to provide the highest level of service to protect and safeguard our community and I could not be more proud of their dedication and commitment. The State of the Sheriff’s Office Annual Report is an overview of their outstanding work accomplished over this past year,” said Sheriff Balaam.
“We continue to embrace comprehensive approaches to address the needs in our community while combating crime, reducing recidivism, and fostering trust with those we serve. We have ambitious goals ahead and promise to work diligently, professionally, and purposefully to achieve them.”
Highlights of the 2022 State of the Sheriff’s Office include:
- Arrests, Use of Force, Crime Index Data
- Stratified Policing Metrics and Achievements
- Expanded WCSO Mental Health Services
- Outreach Programs and Events
- Division Highlights
You can read the full report here: State of the Sheriff's Office Annual Report (washoesheriff.com)