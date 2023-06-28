The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince. The development comes as U.S. and Canadian authorities began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead the complex investigation.