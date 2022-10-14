The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022.
They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
Karalyn Mumm, the balloon's pilot needed the balloon dried and aired out after it got soaking wet during a downpour at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico earlier this month.