An investigation is now underway after someone was shot in the chest near the Hi Ho Motor Lodge in Reno late Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when a passerby intervened in a fight and ended up shooting someone.
That unidentified person was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Police say there's no threat to the public.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.