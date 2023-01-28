Sierra Arts Foundation's 27th annual Brew Haha is taking place at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, on Saturday night from 7 to 11 p.m.
The event features over 100 samples of beer from more than 30 different brewers.
- This year's VIP brews are:
- The Malt Rose Beer
- High Rollers Pale Ale
- The Devil's Haircut Brown Ale
- The Soundwaves Hazy IPA
The event will have work from local artists on display, live music and entertainment by comedian D.J. Demers, as well.
All proceeds benefit the Sierra Arts Foundation.
It's designed to provide financial support for the nonprofit’s work of creating opportunities and maintaining assistance for artists within a 200 mile radius of Reno/Sparks proper.