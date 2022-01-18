The Sisolak for Governor campaign announced it will report raising $4.45 million in 2021, heading into the election year with $8.28 million in the bank.
This is both the largest amount raised in an off-year and the largest cash on hand total for an incumbent Nevada governor.
These fundraising records come despite more than half the year–200 days–spent in a fundraising blackout due to the 2021 legislative session and the November special session.
To date this cycle, the Sisolak campaign has received nearly 13,500 donations from all 17 Nevada counties and all 50 states, including the District of Columbia. Donors included educators, law enforcement officers, union members, and frontline workers.
“Governor Sisolak spent last year laser-focused on Nevada’s recovery, from hosting the state’s largest job fair, to improving our education system, to getting as many Nevadans vaccinated as possible–efforts that resulted in the Silver State topping the list for best economic momentum in the country,” said Sisolak for Governor campaign manager Sam Barrett. “So it’s no surprise our campaign is seeing unprecedented support from every corner of our state and across the country despite long fundraising blackout periods throughout the year. We are carrying this drive into 2022 to get Governor Sisolak re-elected so he can continue getting things done for all Nevadans."