Sky Tavern has announced that they have received a $1 million dollar grant that will go towards installing snowmaking equipment and transform the non-profit ski resort into a modern ski operation.
The grant came from a partnership with the E. L. Wiegand Foundation and the resort hopes that it will help accommodate the region's growing demand from snow and ski enthusiasts.
Sky Tavern, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is the home of the award-winning Reno Junior Ski Program founded by Marce Herz in 1948. Since its' inception, more than 100,000 children have learned to ski or snowboard.
The cost to install a snowmaking system at Sky Tavern is estimated at $2.4 million. According to the challenge agreement, Sky Tavern is tasked with raising the remaining $1.4 million by 2023.
“We are thrilled and so grateful to the E.L. Wiegand Foundation for their faith in Sky Tavern,” said Yale Spina, chairman of the Sky Tavern Board. “While this is a conditional grant, it encourages others in our community who believe in the great work that we have been doing for the last 73 years. Now more than ever, the affordable programs we provide are teaching kids valuable life skills, like courage and confidence.”
“Snowmaking will enable Sky Tavern to operate more consistently and sustainably, and it is the key to the future for Sky Tavern. We are pleased to make this grant that will serve to help expose more and more of our area’s youth to the wonderful opportunities associated with outdoor winter activities,” said Skip Avansino, chairman of the E. L. Wiegand Foundation.
Recently, Sky Tavern was awarded a 50-year lease to operate the program, with the intent to ensure its existence and encourage growth.
The New Sky Tavern is growing and evolving into a year-round resort offering affordable programs, competition and special events for the families of the greater Truckee meadows.
To learn more about the program for the New Sky Tavern, or for those interested in donating, you can visit www.skytavern.org, or call the office at 775-323-5125.