South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Police say they received a 911 call about a single gunshot wound and possible victim inside a home on James Avenue early Friday evening.
The victim, 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz was transported to Barton Hospital where he later died.
During the course of the investigation, police say they determined that Cruz accidentally shot himself with a 9 mm handgun.
Police say they also arrested his roommate, 35-year-old Noe Corea for having an AR-15 rifle and other ammunition in his possession as a convicted felon.
Corea was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His bail is set at $85,000.