A new Spanish language radio station, called Suave 96.9, debuted in Reno on Friday.
Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates Spanish language Juan 101.7. The new station, a Spanish AC, plays hits from the 90s, 2000s and today.
Core artists include Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Alejandro Fernández, Marco Antonio Solís, Luis Miguel and Maná.
Suave 96.9, officially KLCA-HD3 and K245BV, will also be heard at 97.7 in Carson City on translator K249ES.
“We are very excited to bring this contemporary Spanish language station to Northern Nevada,” said Reno Media Group, General Manager, Kara Brown. “Suave will super-serve the 25- to 54-year-old audience and fills a huge need for this music in the market.”
Reno Media Group operates KRNO/Sunny 106.9, KODS/103.7 The River, KLCA/96.5 Alice, KOLC/Ten Country @ 97.3, KBZZ (AM), KZTQ (AM), along with Juan 101.7, 92.5 The Hog, Swag 104.9 and Bob 96.1.