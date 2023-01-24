Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday.
Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
Police say the unidentified victim, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, after the 6:30 a.m. incident.
They say was in the crosswalk, with lights flashing, when she was hit by a sedan with an unknown color.
A huge section of Prater was closed for the investigation but has since reopened to normal traffic.
A Major Accident Investigation Team is now investigating.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. There is a $1,500 reward being offered.