Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a purse and credit card fraud from an elderly female victim.
Sparks Police would like help identifying the two subjects depicted in the attached photo.
An elderly female reported to the Sparks Police that her purse had been stolen. During their investigation, police learned the female’s credit cards had been used and the subjects in the picture made fraudulent purchases with the victim's credit cards.
Sparks Police Department Detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Sparks Police Department at 353-2231 or remain anonymous and call or text your tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com.