Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a female subject had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute.
Officers entered the residence and found a 26 year old male deceased from a gunshot wound.
The female remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
(Sparks Police)