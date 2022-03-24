Spectrum announced it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Reno, part of the company’s commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets.
The faster speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers across the city of Reno, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.
All markets in the company’s 41-state service area now feature Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 Mbps.
“Beginning today, 200 Mbps is the starting speed of Spectrum Internet in every market we serve, including Reno,” said Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand. “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts."
