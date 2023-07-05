The Sphere lit up the Las Vegas skyline - for the first time - on the Fourth of July while fireworks exploded overhead.

Sphere stands 366 feet tall and spans 516 feet across — the largest spherical structure in the world.

The Exosphere features 580,000 square-feet of fully-programmable LED lighting – making it the largest LED screen on Earth.

Sphere opens in Las Vegas on September 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances by U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.