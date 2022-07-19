Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 345 PM PDT... At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 20 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include... Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Pyramid Lake, Bridgeport, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Virginia Peak, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH