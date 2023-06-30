Jair Macias-Montante.PNG

Jair Macias-Montante

 Washoe County Jail

Reno Police Officers and Detectives with the Regional Gang Unit arrested a man who allegedly shot someone multiple times in downtown Reno last week.

At about 1:50 am, on June 24, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Sierra St in Downtown Reno.

Police say the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Officers and Detectives with the Regional Gang Unit and Robbery Homicide Unit began investigating the shooting.

At about 7:07 pm, on Friday detectives from the Regional Gang Unit located and arrested the suspect identified as Jair Macias-Montante.

Macias-Montante was taken into custody without incident and charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon (Felony), Battery Causing Substantial Injury (Felony), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Felony).

The public is encouraged to report  any further information regarding this incident at 334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness at 322-4900, secretwitness.com, or by text to 847411(TIP).