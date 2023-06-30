Reno Police Officers and Detectives with the Regional Gang Unit arrested a man who allegedly shot someone multiple times in downtown Reno last week.
At about 1:50 am, on June 24, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Sierra St in Downtown Reno.
Police say the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Officers and Detectives with the Regional Gang Unit and Robbery Homicide Unit began investigating the shooting.
At about 7:07 pm, on Friday detectives from the Regional Gang Unit located and arrested the suspect identified as Jair Macias-Montante.
Macias-Montante was taken into custody without incident and charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon (Felony), Battery Causing Substantial Injury (Felony), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Felony).
The public is encouraged to report any further information regarding this incident at 334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness at 322-4900, secretwitness.com, or by text to 847411(TIP).