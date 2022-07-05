Reno Police say they've arrested a suspect in a early-morning shooting Sunday morning.
On July 3rd, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m., a dispute between the employee of a business and two patrons occurred.
The dispute developed at a business which is located in the 800 block of North Virginia St. One of the patrons identified as Kali Davis allegedly produced a firearm during the altercation and fired several rounds while inside of the business.
As a result of the shooting, two people were shot and transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
On July 4th, 2022 The Regional Gang Unit developed probable cause for the arrest of the suspected shooter in the crime.
Later that day, Reno Police Patrol Officers were able to locate and arrest Davis without incident.
The two victims of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Davis was charged with: Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Challenge to fight with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm Within a Structure.
(Reno Police)