The Congressional Office for International Leadership (formerly known as the Open World Leadership Center), an agency of the U.S. Congress, has sent a delegation of Tajikistani professionals in community based eco-friendly development to Reno.
The delegation consists of five professionals and will be accompanied by a bicultural/lingual facilitator and an interpreter.
While in Reno, delegates will collaborate on best practices for community based eco-friendly development.
Delegates will meet staff from the office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and local leaders in renewable energy, sustainability, and youth environmental education in the Reno-Tahoe Area.
Additional activities include discussions with esteemed professors from the University of Nevada, Reno, to discuss natural resource management, sustainable public policy, and developing partnerships for sustainable power systems, a visit to a geothermal binary power plant, and a meeting with the Nevada Governor’s Office on Energy.
More than 30,000 current and future leaders from post-Soviet era countries have participated in the Open World program. Open World offers one of the U.S. exchange programs to promote mutually beneficial options for depolarized engagement between future national leaders.
The Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) is a non-profit organization serving Nevada’s educational and international oriented communities.
NNIC’s mission is to foster better understanding between local residents and the international community through public diplomacy programs, language and culture projects and refugee resettlement.
To learn more about Northern Nevada International Center, visit www.nnic.org