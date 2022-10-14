Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples from international frontline communities affected by mining, and mining accountability NGOs, converged to Reno Friday morning to discuss the proposed Thacker Pass Lithium Mine.
The purpose of the conference was to share their experiences, to develop a vision for a future with a truly just transition to renewable energy sources, without the need for destructive and disruptive mining.
The October 13 through 16 convergence is the biennial conference organized by the Western Mining Action Network (WMAN).
Established in 1997, the Western Mining Action Network is a strong, diverse alliance of communities who work to protect water, air, land, wildlife, and human beings from the adverse effects of mining.