Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Chief Charles Moore is at home recovering after he was hit by a car while helping someone on I-580 north near the Mt. Rose exit Monday morning.
TMFR says the incident happened just before 8:15 a.m. while the roadway was still icy.
TMFR says Chief Moore was transported by an ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center with chest injuries and scrapes.
He’s now at home recovering and “in good spirits.”
“Chief Moore is grateful to his paramedics who assisted him and appreciates the concern of many community members,” TMFR said in a tweet.