Caltrans is alerting motorists to traffic-interfering work on State Highway 28 near Kings Beach for a utility project and pothole repairs starting on Monday, May 1.
Southwest Gas and its contractor, Q&D Construction, are working on a gas line replacement project between Tahoe City and Kings Beach. In addition, Caltrans and its contractor, Teichert, will be filling in the many potholes that have emerged on the highway due to this past winter’s heavy precipitation totals.
This work is part of an emergency $3.5 million contract to do pavement repairs on sections of Highways 28, 89 and 267.
Beginning Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5, one-way traffic controls will be in effect on various portions of Highway 28 between Tahoe City and the Highway 267 intersection in Kings Beach between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Pothole repairs will be focused on Highway 28 between National Avenue and Agate Road.
Motorists should expect varying delays during one-way traffic control.