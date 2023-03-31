Spring is a beautiful time of year to get outdoors and visit the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Recreation staff from all six ranger districts and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, have been checking the status of roads and trails.
Unfortunately, due to the heavy snowpack across the Forest many of the roads and trails are still inaccessible due to ice, mud or snow, and will not be useable for a while unless it is for winter recreation activities.
“We are closely monitoring snowpack levels on Forest roads and trails and their conditions as the snow thaws,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “Forest roads and trails are not constructed to be all-weather roads, so they can be easily damaged when wet, especially during years of above average snowpack as the Forest has experienced this year.” When snow begins to thaw, roads and trails become muddy and highly susceptible to surface damage.
Walking, horseback riding, biking, or driving on soft and unstable road or trail surfaces can cause long-term damage, while also increasing the risk of getting stuck or slipping.
“If the road cannot support your truck, car or off-highway vehicle (OHV), then it likely will not support a tow vehicle to get you unstuck,” Dunkelberger stressed.
Causing damage to roads and other Forest resources can be a violation of federal regulations, which could carry a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.
“Proper and responsible use of Forest roads and trails are important to ensure they remain in good shape for other visitors,” he added. “If you are planning to visit an area, please give the nearest Forest office or visitor center a call to find out if the roads and trails are accessible yet.
If they are not, ask for recommendation where you might be able to safely enjoy an afternoon on National Forest System lands,” Dunkelberger said.
The public can report any road and/or trail damage to Troy Jorgenson at troy.jorgenson@usda.gov. Helpful information includes:
• Ranger District
• County
• Forest Service road or trail number USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
• Location or directions (e.g. mileage from the start of the road/trail or intersection)
• If possible, map or GPS coordinates
• Description of damage (culvert out, flooding, ruts, slide, washout, etc.)
• Name, telephone number, and email of person reporting damage (in case Ranger District has additional questions.)
• Provide any cell phone photos (if possible one photo showing scale of the damage)
Forest visitors should also use defensive driving techniques while on dry Forest Service roads during this time of year. This includes adjusting speed to current weather and road conditions.
Also, staying alert for the unexpected hazards, including other vehicles, livestock, as well as rocks, fallen trees, flood waters, road washouts, etc.
Despite being spring, the public still needs to be familiar with the following winter recreation tips at https://bit.ly/WinterRecreationTips before heading out to enjoy National Forest System lands.