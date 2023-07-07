This weekend, nonprofit Karma Box Project is teaming up with local gym ReDirect Athletics to help support people in recovery. It's called Train 4 Tacos, and Sunday's workout is a chance to get people moving, help them with their recovery and find them a supportive space. And of course, tacos are involved.
Karma Box Project is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in recovery.
"We're putting on an event for anyone that's in recovery, and the whole purpose behind it is to combat mental health issues," said Grant Denton, Founder of Karma Box Project. "And when I say recovery, I mean recovery from anything. Everybody at one point is in recovery from something, whether it's substance abuse, mental health issues, relationship issues. And I personally have benefited from fitness, from exercise, and from community to help me through a lot of these things."
The goal is to provide a physical challenge and a supportive environment to anyone looking for a little strength right now.
"The discipline of exercise transfers into life, the discipline of life," said Marcell LaGrone, Owner of ReDirect Athletics. "I talk with my youth all the time about the things that you do, the things you practice, you will be good at it, and you will do those things as adults. The hard part is now we're working with adults, and trying to get adults to revert back to changing some of the things that have been learned."
It starts with high-intensity interval training and some time in the boxing ring.
"The pain that you go through in a boxing ring and the things that you go through in a boxing ring, as far as getting hit, feeling that pain, or hitting somebody and feeling that success, or missing a punch and feeling that success, that's life," LaGrange said. "Because you're getting thrown things everyday in life and you hit some and you miss some and some hit you and some miss you."
And at the end, it's all about building a network of support - with some tacos thrown in for good measure.
"You can't beat it," Denton said. "You're not going to go wrong; if all this fails and you do terrible, here, eat a taco, you'll feel good!"
Train 4 Tacos is Sunday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at ReDirect Athletics, 1240 E. Plumb Lane, Reno. It's free and open to everyone.
For more information contact Grant Denton: grantadenton@gmail.com, (702) 980-0347