The Treasurer’s Office would like to remind Carson City property owners to make sure that they have paid their property taxes for this tax year as well as any delinquent water or sewer bills.
For property taxes that are due and are not paid by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, Nevada law requires the Carson City Treasurer’s Office to file a tax deed against the property.
In addition, if a Carson City property owner has not paid a water or sewer bill for more than 54 days, Carson City Municipal Codes requires that unpaid amount be placed on the property owner’s tax bill.
The 2021-2022 property tax year will end on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The new property tax year for 2022-2023 will start on Friday, July 1, 2022 and will go until Friday, June 30, 2023.
The property tax bills for the 2022-2023 tax year are mailed approximately the third week in July, and the first property tax payment will be due on Monday, August 15, 2022.
If property owners have questions about the status of their property taxes or water and sewer bills, contact the Carson City Treasurer’s Office at 775-887-2092, through email at treasurer@carson.org, or online at carson.org/treasurer.