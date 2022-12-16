The Truckee Police Department is considering a license plate reader software program.
What are License Plate Readers? License plate readers do not capture video, record speed, use facial recognition, enforce parking, or track people.
They are only recording photos of license plates and vehicles. Automatic license plate readers are motion-activated, still cameras. They are triggered to take a photo when a vehicle passes the camera.
If you would like to learn more and provide feedback, Truckee Police encourage you to come to their public workshop on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:00pm at Truckee Town Hall in the Council Chambers.