A piece of the Truckee River Path near downtown Reno will be getting a facelift thanks to $350,000 worth of maintenance work.
Work will run through September 15th and will include slope stabilization, asphalt patching, and surface treatment.
Some sections of the Truckee River Path will experience temporary closures on weekdays. The path will remain open for public use during the weekends.
The following detour will be in place from August 14th to 18th.
The following detours will be in place from August 21st to September 15th.