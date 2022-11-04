Weather Alert

...A STRONG EARLY WINTER STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK... * GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts 35 to 45 mph in the valleys and gusts of 50 to 60 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge-top gusts may reach 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. Wind impacts will diminish by Tuesday. * SNOW IMPACTS: Snow is forecast to impact the western Nevada valleys late Sunday night into Monday morning which may lead to travel challenges during the Monday morning commute. Snow totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in foothills west of highway 395 and the Virginia Highlands. Additional light snowfall and much colder temperatures are possible through Wednesday morning, so be prepared for a few days of icy-slick roads next week. * COLD TEMPERATURES: Mild high temperatures this weekend will drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across much of western Nevada. Overnight lows may drop into the 10s and 20s across western NV valleys with single digit and sub-zero lows possible in the Sierra valleys.