The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
“TSA is redoubling its recruiting and hiring efforts to ensure that we are fully staffed for the upcoming, end-of-the-travel season and beyond at RNO. The entire community benefits when we are able to run our security operations in the most efficient and effective manner,” said TSA Deputy Federal Security Director for Nevada Dan Wyllie. “We invite those from the local community who are interested in joining an established team of security professionals to consider TSA as your next career move. The benefits and opportunities are second to none.”
TSA is hosting a two-day, in-person recruitment session on Friday, November 4 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 6855 South Virginia Street in Reno.
Free parking is available in the hotel parking lot.
At the recruitment session, interested candidates will attend an information session to learn more about applying to become a TSO, take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session.
Applicants will also need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event. TSOs at RNO are federal employees.
Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement.
TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency. After six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases and those who work early mornings, evenings and Sundays receive a shift differential. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, are frequently available.
TSA officers screen hundreds of airline travelers daily, ensuring that they arrive at their destinations safely and securely. Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Newly-hired TSOs will attend a two-weeks standardized training with other recently hired TSOs from around the country as well as receive ongoing on-the-job training.
To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.