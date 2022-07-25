Two men were arrested following a standoff that created large police presence in Panther Valley Monday afternoon.
Police personnel were made aware of a violent wanted offender in the area on Monday, July 25. They initiated a traffic stop, where the suspect fled but eventually crashed the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger of the vehicle fled. They were allegedly armed, which resulted in a standoff.
Police blocked the roads around West Ranger Road during the nearly 5-hour long standoff. The passenger eventually surrendered when Reno Police K9 and SWAT started to close in on him.
33-year-old Jeremy Thomson was arrested on a felony warrant.
37-year-old Paul Birely was arrested for reckless driving, obstructing and resisting and felony eluding.
There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to any citizens at the time. Police remain in the area to manage clean up efforts.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775)-334-2188 or stay anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at (775)-322-4900.