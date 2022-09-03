Two Arrested and Five Cited in Online Prostitution Reduction Operation

On September 1 and 2 detectives with the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T.) partnered with local law enforcement agencies to conduct a prostitution demand reduction operation.
The goal of the operation was to use undercover detectives to target sex purchasers via online platforms.
During the operation, detectives contacted six males who solicited the undercover detectives for sex in exchange for money and met up with them in person.
One person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, while five others were issued citations for misdemeanor solicitation of an adult for prostitution.
An additional person was arrested for solicitation of a minor for prostitution and attempted child abuse involving sexual exploitation. The individual, Prince Singh, reportedly engaged in conversation with someone he believed to be a juvenile. He offered to pay the suspected juvenile in exchange for sexual activities. Singh was taken in to custody when he arrived at the meet up spot.
If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, please contact H.E.A.T. at 775-325-6470.
(The City of Reno)